First Time in Two Weeks, Under 1,000 Daily Virus Cases in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4:53 am |

Medical workers at a mobile testing station for coronavirus in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israel saw less than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases for the first time in two weeks, health officials confirmed on Monday.

Over the past few weeks Israel had been seeing a rapid surge in new coronavirus cases, with the diagnoses nearing the 2,000 mark over the weekend and the contagion rate spiking to above 7%.

The Health Ministry reported that 951 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the number of active patients to 28,424.

259 patients are listed in serious condition, with 75 of them on respirators.

415 Israelis have died from coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel.