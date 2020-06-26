Federal Judge Overturns New York Limits on Religious Gatherings

NEW YORK -

A federal judge in Albany has issued a preliminary injunction overturning New York’s limitations on religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, as an impermissible restriction on religious freedom considering the government’s allowing large Black Lives Matter protests at the same time.

Judge Gary Sharpe ruled Friday that New York state and city may not enforce any indoor gathering limitations “greater than imposed for Phase 2 industries, provided that plaintiffs follow social distancing requirements as set forth in the applicable executive orders and guidance”; or enforce “any limitation for outdoor gatherings provided that participants in such gatherings follow social distancing requirements as set forth in the applicable executive orders and guidance.”

New York executive orders currently limit gatherings at houses of worship in regions that have entered Phase 2 of reopening (including New York City) at 25% of the indoor capacity of such location, while permitting drive-in and parking lot services. Outdoor gatherings are officially limited to ten people. For those regions in Phase 3, all gatherings are allowed up to 25 people.

But since the end of May, large Black Lives Matter protests have been held across the state, with the full approval of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

At a press conference on June 1, Cuomo was asked at a press conference asked if he would recommend that people not go out and protest, Cuomo answered, “No, I think you can protest, but do it smartly and intelligently.”

At a press conference the next day, when de Blasio was asked by a Hamodia reporter why he was allowing the protests despite not allowing religious gatherings or retail-store openings, the mayor replied, “When you see a nation, an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seeded in 400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services.”

On June 10, Several Catholic priests and Orthodox Jews filed a lawsuit brought by the Thomas More Society public-interest law firm, arguing that the restrictions on religious gatherings while the protests were allowed are an unconstitutional violation of the free exercise of religion.

Judge Sharpe agreed.

Citing these comments by Cuomo and de Blasio in support of the protests, as well as de Blasio’s sharp words against a Jewish funeral held in April, the judge wrote, “Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio could have just as easily discouraged protests, short of condemning their message, in the name of public health and exercised discretion to suspend enforcement for public safety reasons instead of encouraging what they knew was a flagrant disregard of the outdoor limits and social distancing rules. They could have also been silent. But by acting as they did, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio sent a clear message that mass protests are deserving of preferential treatment.”

The judge acknowledged that elected officials have had to make difficult decisions during the coronavirus pandemic, but said Cuomo and de Blasio had

“Having carefully reviewed the relevant issues, and with a firm understanding that the executive branch response to the pandemic has presented issues with a degree of complexity that is unrivaled in recent history, it is plain to this court that the broad limits of that executive latitude have been exceeded,” Sharpe wrote. “It is not the judiciary’s role to second guess the likes of Governor Cuomo or Mayor de Blasio when it comes to decisions they make in such troubling times, that is, until those decisions result in the curtailment of fundamental rights without compelling justification.”

