Hearing on Camp Lawsuit to Be Held Tuesday

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:40 pm |

Hon. Glenn Suddaby, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northermn District of New York. (Syracuse University)

A hearing on the lawsuit filed by Agudath Israel and the Association of Jewish Camp Operators (AJCO) against New York state’s sleepaway-camp ban will be held Tuesday morning.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit last Thursday, and on Monday sought a preliminary injunction to allow the camps to open immediately while the suit proceeds in court.

The state’s response to Agudah’s suit is due Friday, and Agudah’s reply is due Monday. A hearing will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., via Skype.

The partied had argued over how much the time state should have to file its response.

The case will be heard by the Hon. Glenn T. Suddaby, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, based in Albany. He was appointed to the federal bench by President George W. Bush.