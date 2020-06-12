New York Bans Sleepaway Camps Over COVID-19 Concerns

NEW YORK -

Friday, June 12, 2020 at 5:26 pm |

New York state has banned sleepaway camps for the 2020 summer season due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19, crushing the hopes of tens of thousands of children and parents who have been shut in for months.



As the pandemic has waned in New York, one of the world’s hotspots for the new coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that day camps may open this summer, raising hopes that sleepaway camps may be included as well. On Sunday, Cuomo said he would “get an update early next week” from Dr. Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on the Kawasaki-like virus affecting some children who have come down with COVID-19, “and then we’ll make a decision.”

Orthodox Jewish legislators, camp owners, organizations, parents and children across the state – many of whom include large families living in small homes in cities, for whom summer camp is the annual two-month fulfillment of a year-long dream – lobbied for the opening of sleepaway camps. The camp owners said that camp would be an ideal quarantine location: no one other than delivery personnel allowed in or out, and there would be no visiting day, no trips and constant testing for the coronvirus.

But just minutes before 5 p.m. Friday, in what amounted to a news dump, the administration released a statement from Zucker stating that that sleepaway camps would be prohibited this summer season.

“Throughout this entire public health response, there isn’t a single decision we have not made based on data and science, rather than emotion,” Zucker said in the statement. “Using the best currently available science and data, I have reached a decision to prohibit overnight children’s camps from operating this season in New York State.”



“Unlike day camps, which are approved to open June 29, overnight camps are a difficult setting to manage social distancing and face covering and infection control practices. Overnight camps have congregate settings and sleeping arrangements in close quarters that present too many risks. In such a setting, even a single positive case in a camper or staff member could create an untenable quarantine situation and overwhelm camp health personnel that may not be able to handle a serious infectious outbreak of this nature.

“I have fond memories of summer sleepaway camp as a kid and I understand the role they play in childhood development and the disappointment this decision may bring to families across the state. But amid the worst public health crisis in a century, my number one priority is the health and safety of all New Yorkers. And while infection rates are declining, we need to proceed with caution and take every step possible to avoid undoing all the progress New Yorkers have made in bending the curve and reopening the state safely and responsibly.”

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, a leader in the lobbying effort to allow camps to open, said in a statement Friday that he is “very disappointed and frustrated” by “the Governor’s disastrous decision.”

“Sleepaway camp represents a unique opportunity for young people to experience a fun filled summer in a wholesome outdoor environment,” said Eichenstein. “After three months of lockdown, I would even venture to call it an ‘essential service.’ After experiencing both the trauma and the boredom of lockdown, young people deserve to enjoy a fun-filled summer.”

Eichenstein said the Cuomo must be responsibile for the youth in his state.

“What is your plan for the thousands of young adults who will be roaming the streets in boredom over the summer months?” asked Eichenstein. “I refuse to accept a state of chaos and disarray over the next couple of months. I will continue to explore other options for our children so that they can enjoy the upcoming summer months, with safety as our number one priority, including sleepaway camp in other states who have already been approaching us.”

In anticipation of this ruling, a number of camps and yeshivos have already made plans to relocate to other states or open as day camps.

Shortly before the state announcement Friday, Camp Agudah said it had reserved the grounds of Camp Winaukee, on Lake Winnepasaukee in New Hampshire, for its 7th-, 8th- and 9th-Grade campers. It is expected that Camp Agudah’s regular location in Ferndale, N.Y., will operate as a day camp.

On Thursday, Camp Ohr Chedvah said it would operate as a day camp; Camp Romimu said it would likely open as a day camp, as it had been unable to find a suitable location in another state. Yeshivas Novominsk announced it had booked the Bushkill Inn and Conference Center in the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com