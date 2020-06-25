New Spike: 532 New Coronavirus Cases in a Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:45 am |

A medical worker tests residents of Elad at a mobile testing station for COVID-19, on Wednesday. (Flash90)

The Health Ministry announced Thursday that 532 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest number since April 22.

The number of active patients as of Thursday morning – 5,870 – is the highest since May 4.

Since the beginning of the week, 1,392 people were diagnosed with coronavirus and 4,972 since the beginning of June.

“There is an outbreak,” Prof. Chezy Levy said on Thursday morning during an interview with Kan News. He called on the public to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing and maintain good hygiene.

In his interview, Prof. Levy noted that the Health Ministry does not envision a full closure. On the other hand, he said, the ministry evaluates several times a day if there is a need to modify some of the regulations. He noted that over the summer, basic camps could open so long as they adhere to the Health Ministry’s regulations. He said that the government is considering backtracking on large events with 250 participants.

“New cases of infections are doubling about every eight to 10 days,” he said. “We are walking on a tightrope.”

The Health Ministry showed cases in more than 100 cities and towns, with the highest number being in Yerushalayim (74 in the last day), Bnei Brak (32) and Tel Aviv (23). There are also spikes in other places, including Ashdod, Modi’in Illit and Elad. Elad has been placed under lockdown since Wednesday.