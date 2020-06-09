On the Rise: 228 New Coronavirus Cases in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 5:54 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Yerushalayim.

(Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel is continuing its worrying surge.

According to numbers released by the National Security Council on Tuesday morning, there have now been 18,091 people infected with coronavirus in Israel. 299 deaths have been recorded in Israel.

Compared to the Health Ministry’s numbers released Monday night, that is an increase of 228 new sick patients.The NSC shows 2,652 active cases, up by 178 from the night before. Among the sick are 29 listed in serious condition, including 23 patients on ventilators.

Despite the recent surge – with the number of new cases since the beginning of June more than the total amount of cases in May – the Corona Cabinet decided Monday not to shut down the school system for the time being.

At the meeting of the Corona Cabinet, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to continue to wear face masks, follow social distancing and maintain hygiene through the washing of hands.

“I ask you, for our economy, for our health and for the lives of us all, please follow the rules,” he said.