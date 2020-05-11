Only 15 New Coronavirus Cases Overnight; Death Toll at 254

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5:07 am |

Home Front Command soldiers and police evacuate the Dan Panorama Hotel, used as a quarantine facility, on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported one coronavirus death overnight Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities in Israel to 254.

Only 15 new cases of the virus were added to Sunday’s tally, bringing the total tally to 16,492.

Seventy-three patients are listed in serious condition; of those, 64 are on ventilators.

The number of active cases continues to decline, falling by 47 to 4,690.

Meanwhile, Israel is continuing to ease its requirement for all arrivals from overseas to quarantine for 14 days at state-overseen isolation hotels, and instead will allow returning Israelis and others whose lives are centered in Israel to self-quarantine if they can do so, the Cabinet announced after midnight Sunday. The entry ban on nationals from other countries remains in force.