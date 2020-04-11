Government Approves ‘Restricted Zones’ in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 9:04 pm |

Police officers at a temporary “checkpoint” near the Old City Walls in Yerushalayim on Friday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The special ministerial committee on coronavirus approved late Motzoei Shabbos a decision creating “restricted zones” in Yerushalayim beginning at noon on Sunday until Wednesday night, Motzoei Yom Tov.

The areas are those with high rates of infections, and will be restricted to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Four quarantined areas are marked off, mostly compromising the religious and chareidi neighborhoods.

In these areas, residents will only be allowed to exit for essential work purposes or other essential needs.

According to data from the Health Ministry, Yerushalayim has the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country – 1,821 patients.

According to the data breakdown, these are the neighborhoods with the highest number of patients: Har Nof, Givat Shaul and Kiryat Moshe, Beit Vegan and Givat Mordechai, Ramot and Ramat Shlomo, Sanhedria, Shmuel Hanavi, Beit Yisrael, the Bucharim, Meah Shearim, Geulah, Zichron Moshe, Mekor Baruch, Romemah and the neighborhoods in the north of the city.