Terror Balloons Still Flying In, IDF Restores Gaza Leniencies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3:50 am |

A large cluster of balloons attached to a suspicious object in the Eshkol Region, Monday. (Eshkol Regional Council)

Twenty-six clusters of terror balloons were found in Israel on Tuesday – but as this was a “substantial reduction” in the number of daily balloon attacks, the government authorized a restoration of leniencies for Gaza residents that had been pulled over the weekend, when Gaza terrorists fired rockets at Israel.

Gaza Arab terrorists on Motzoei Shabbos fired two rockets at southern Israel. The attack set off Red Alert sirens in several towns. The rockets landed in open areas and no injuries or damage were reported. The attack came moments after Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in an interview on Channel 12 that the number of rockets fired at Israel had fallen since he took the office of defense minister.

In the wake of the attack, the government canceled several leniencies that had been planned for Gaza. The IDF had planned to expand the area that Gaza fishermen could ply to 15 nautical miles, and to provide an additional 500 work permits for Gaza residents. The IDF said that it would decide on the future of these leniencies based on the situation in Gaza. “Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in Gaza and all terror that emanates from it,” the IDF said. “As long as there is no quiet, Israel will respond accordingly.” Those leniencies were restored Tuesday, with the fishing area expanded and 2,000 work permits distributed to Gazans.

Gaza border residents were up in arms over the restored leniencies. Speaking to Reshet Bet, one resident of a border community said, “Bennett promised to deal with this, but instead of fighting them, he is rewarding them. He is like the rest of them. We need someone who is going to finally take what is happening to us here seriously.”