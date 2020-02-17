Rivlin to Visit Australia, Fiji

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 17, 2020 at 7:05 pm |

Aerial view of the islands in Fiji. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin leaves on Tuesday for an official visit to Australia, making amends for a cancelled visit in March 2016.

In Australia, he is scheduled to meet with Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other senior figures in the government, as well as Jewish community leaders.

The visit coincides with the centenary of Keren Hayesod, and Rivlin will participate in that event.

He will also be accompanied by a business delegation led by the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel and the Israel Export Institute.

En route, Rivlin has a 24-hour stopover in Fiji, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary year of its independence and is also hosting a Pacific Islands Summit while the president is there.

Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainmarama will be hosting Rivlin and the summit, most of which consistently vote with Israel in international forums.

Expected to attend are: Prime Minister James Marape; the Foreign Affairs minister of Papua New Guinea; Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi of Samoa; the deputy prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga; the deputy prime minister of Tuvalu; and the foreign minister of the Solomon Islands.

High level representatives from other Pacific Island states, including the Republic of Vanuatu, are also expected to participate.

Rivlin will be the third president to visit Australia, the second president to visit Fiji.