Israeli Arab Tried to Sell Missiles to Islamic State Terrorist for NIS 1,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:00 am |

Arabs riot at the Israel-Gaza border. (Hassan Jedi/Flash90)

An indictment was filed Thursday in the Be’er Sheva District Court against an Israeli citizen living in Gaza who is accused of attempting to sell missiles to a number of terror groups. Mahar Wahidi, 32, hoped to earn NIS 700 from his most likely customer for the four missiles he was selling – an Islamic State terrorist.

Wahidi was living in Gaza in 2016 when a neighbor of his offered to include him in a deal to sell four missiles. The neighbor asked Wahidi to track down possible customers, and Wahidi knew just the person – Muatasam Al’id, a known Islamic State terrorist living in Gaza. Wahidi arranged for the customer to visit his neighbor’s house and view the missiles.

The terrorist approved the purchase, handing Walidi NIS 1,000 – 300 shekels of which he transferred to the neighbor, keeping the rest of the sum as his “commission.” Israeli intelligence organizations became aware of the deal, and when Walidi re-entered Israel recently, he was arrested. He is being charged with trading in illegal weapons, supporting terror, and other security violations. Prosecutor have asked that Walidi be detained until the end of proceedings against him.