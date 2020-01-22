Macron Argues With Israeli Security at Church Visit

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a joint statement with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the President’s residence in Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (Atef Safadi/Pool via Reuters)

“Go outside,” French President Emmanuel Macron demanded in English in a melee with Israeli security men on Wednesday, demanding they leave a religious site in Yerushalayim that he visited before a Holocaust memorial conference.

The French tricolor has flown over the church in the Old City since it was gifted by the Ottomans to French Emperor Napoleon III in 1856.

France views it as a provocation when Israeli police enter the sandstone complex, in a part of the capital captured by Israel in the Six Day War and annexed.

Wednesday’s incident was a case of deja vu all over again. In 1996, former President Jacques Chirac lost patience with Israeli security agents at the same site, telling one of them that his treatment was a “provocation” and threatening to get back on his plane.

Chirac refused to enter until Israeli security left the site.

Video showed Macron, jostled in the center of a crowded circle between his own protective detail and Israeli security personnel, including several paramilitary policemen in uniform, under an archway entrance.

Macron then stopped the shoving and shouted at the Israeli security guards in English: “I don’t like what you did in front of me.”

“Go outside please, nobody has to provoke anyone, is that understood?” Macron says in English in video footage from the scene. “We stay calm, we have had a wonderful walk, you do a good job in the city and I appreciate it, but please respect the rules established for centuries, they will not change with me, I can tell you,” he adds.

“It’s France here, and everyone knows the rule,” he says, still in English.

Lowering his voice, he then said: “Go outside. I’m sorry, you know the rules. Nobody has to provoke nobody.”

There was no official explanation of the incident from Macron’s office.

Asked about the incident, an Israeli police spokesman declined comment, according to The Times of Israel.

French diplomats had cautioned that they want to leave little room for mishaps on Macron’s trip. Earlier on Wednesday, a separate squabble ensued when Israeli police tried to enter the site ahead of Macron’s visit.