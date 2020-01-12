Tragedy in Modiin Illit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Welcome sign outside the entrance to Modi’in Illit. (Yoninah)

A 12-year-old boy died Sunday after being hit by a bus in Modiin Illit as he slipped while crossing the street, according to initial reports.

The accident occurred on Hafetz Haim Street.

“When we got there, there was a terrible sight,” said senior MDA paramedic Motti Fisher. “We saw a boy about 12 years of age lying on the road next to a bus. He was unconscious, wasn’t breathing, and had no heartbeat, and had serious head injuries. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately after a short time we were forced to declare his death.”

“The victim was a boy, a pedestrian, who was hit by a bus,” said United Hatzalah paramedics Moshe Miller and Yohanan Brand. “When we got to the scene, the boy was suffering from multi-system failure and had no vital signs.”

The boy, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have begun an investigation into the causes of the accident.