Netanyahu Flies to Meet Pompeo in Lisbon

WASHINGTON (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:59 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flew to Lisbon on Wednesday to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

While en route, Netanyahu told reporters on his plane that U.S. sanctions are worsening the economic conditions in Iran, “which will create greater political problems for the regime.”

Weakening Iran is one of Israel’s “key goals” and that’s the reason for seeing Pompeo on Wednesday night, Netanyahu said.

However, he said that he believes there is no chance European countries will join the sanctions campaign, according to The Times of Israel.

In the midair briefing, Netanyahu also said that he prevented a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani at the U.N. General Assembly last September. Trump had let it be known that he was open to such a meeting, but Netanyahu persuaded him that it would only help Iran’s cause, the Times reported.

Not unsurprisingly, in the highly-charged Israeli political atmosphere, there were those who dismissed the trip as a diversion from domestic troubles.

The Associated Press led off its story with an assertion that the prime minister was “looking to escape his legal and political woes at home.”

An article in the Times derided him for using Pompeo as a “prop” in the election campaign now that unity talks have failed.

“Netanyahu is working to show himself as the peerless statesman,” traveling the world to protect national security while Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is “touring the desolate Ramat Negev region. It’s quite the contrast.”