Weapons Cache Found on Roof of Shul in Herzliya

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8:15 am |

Some of the weapons found by police. (Police spokesperson)

Police said Monday that a cache of weapons had been discovered hidden on the roof of a shul in Herzliya. The weapons were hidden there by criminals, police believe. Among the weapons were handguns and ammunition, along with pipe bombs and hand grenades.

Overnight Sunday, police also seized a cache of weapons held in Lod. Several handguns were found, along with an M16 rifle.

In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.