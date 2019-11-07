Bipartisan Delegation Makes ‘No Daylight’ Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:01 pm |

Amid mounting criticism of Israel by Democratic leaders, a bipartisan delegation of members of Congress has arrived in the country to proclaim their message that there is “no daylight” between the Democratic and Republican parties on support for the security of Israel.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a prominent Democrat from Florida, told The Times of Israel, “There is no daylight between the parties. Both support Israel as a Jewish, democratic state.”

Schultz went further, asserting that criticism of Israel – including threats of cutting aid to Israel over settlement policies made by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – have been overblown.

“Quite the contrary: The message given to us, particularly by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is that he does not perceive or believe that there is any erosion of support.”

She said that despite an awareness in Israel that “there are minor differences of opinion among individual leaders,” the wider picture is one of “overwhelming support [for Israel] from both parties.”

“I was particularly glad to hear the prime minister saying this,” said Wasserman Schultz, a former head of the Democratic National Committee, noting that he did so in his own remarks rather than in response to a question. “I’ve always heard him say this. He has emphasized this going back to the Obama [era],” she told the Times.

The all-women group has been touring the country and holding meetings with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, and former chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.

Wasserman Schultz said she found it “heartwarming” to hear how similar they sounded in discussing the goal of reaching an agreement that will enable Israelis and Palestinians to “live side by side in peace.”