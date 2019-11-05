Man Arrested for Death Threats Against Netanyahu

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:30 pm |

A man suspected of threatening to kill Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was arrested on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old man from Ashkelon allegedly posted messages on social media threatening to murder the prime minister and members of his family.

PM Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office on Monday that he had asked acting police chief Motti Cohen to investigate the social media account of the suspect.

The suspect, who used the name “Tzvika Sabag” in his postings, was taken into custody by the Lahav 433 cybercrimes unit on charges of inciting violence, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

“Get ready to direct the traffic for the funerals of Binyamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu,” the man wrote.

Screenshots of the message also showed a hanging rope in front of a picture of the prime minister.

His remand hearing was scheduled for the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s court Wednesday to determine the duration of his remand.