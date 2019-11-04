Likud to Vote on New Knesset Faction Chair

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 4:29 am |

MK Miki Zohar. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

The Likud Knesset faction was set to vote Monday on a new faction chairperson. With the end of the term of outgoing whip David Amsalem, MKs were set to choose between two leading candidates seeking the job – Yoav Kish and Miki Zohar, with the latter considered the frontrunner.

Zohar was until last week chairperson of a Knesset committee in charge of managing the transition government that came into existence after the September elections. With the appointment of Benny Gantz to form a government, that job now belongs to Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn. Kish currently heads the Knesset Interior Committee, but that committee’s work has been suspended until the establishment of a new government.

Amsalem, who was recently appointed communications minister, said that “after my appointment as minister, I asked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to seek out a replacement for myself as Likud faction chairperson. I wish success to all the candidates.”

Meanwhile, elections were also being held Monday for chairperson of the Yesha Council, and one feature of the new administration is already clear: It will be run by an individual who considers himself secular, the first time that has happened in the history of the council. Running for the post are Jordan Valley council head David Alhiyani, and Karnei Shomron local council head Yigal Lahav. Voting is open to the heads of all local councils and cities in Yehuda and Shomron.