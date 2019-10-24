Bar Ilan Retreats on Kippas, Tznius

YERUSHALAYIM -

Bar Ilan University’s Center for the Study of Philosophy, Ethics and Jewish Thought. (Bar-Ilan University)

Bar Ilan University has retreated from some religious standards that have long been an official part of the campus discipline rules.

The “Student Declaration” will no longer require students to sign a pledge for men to wear a kippa during Jewish studies classes and for all to “avoid wearing revealing apparel” on campus, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the relaxation of standards reflects a decline in the percentage of the religiously observant in the student population, and recognition of the fact that the two requirements have not been enforced for some years.

This doesn’t mean that Bar Ilan has abandoned its Jewish character.

The revised rules still have students affirming: “I know that the University’s aims and trend is to foster and advance the study and research in all branches of Torah and science in the spirit of the Torah and tradition of Israel.

“The university does not interfere with a person’s beliefs and opinions, but expects everything in her gates to respect the institution and others, and I commit myself to behaving in a manner that respects the University’s customs and following the customary arrangements arising from her special character,” the declarations adds.