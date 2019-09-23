Terrorist Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Malachi Rosenfeld, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:08 pm |

A Palestinian terrorist was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday.

The Military Court in Yehudah sentenced Faiz Hameed to life in prison and financial compensation for his role in the drive-by shooting death of Malachi Rosenfeld, Hy”d, on June 29, 2015.

Hameed did not carry out the killing himself, but was an active member of the terror cell that did.

The same group perpetrated several other shooting attacks, targeting Israeli cars and an ambulance.

Two other members of the cell were also convicted of murder and were sentenced to life in prison, among other sentences.