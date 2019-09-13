Last Poll: Right Wing Still Not at 61 Seats

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:49 am |

A Likud billboard reading “Only a large Likud will prevent a left-wing government,” is seen near election posters of Blue and White Party heads Yair Lapid (L) and Benny Gantz, calling for a chiloni government, in Tel Aviv. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Netanyahu beats Gantz on specific issues; 48% of those polled said he would do a better job on defense, while 35% said Gantz would. Netanyahu also beat out Gantz on economic issues (41% vs. 36%), but Gantz got the nod for social issues – with 39% saying he would be better in that area, compared to 33% who said Netanyahu would be better.

Yair Lapid, tellingly, is preferred by just 2% of the electorate – despite the fact that based on his agreement with Gantz, Lapid is set to take over the Prime Minister’s Office two and a half years after the election. On Thursday, Lapid said in a social media post that the rotation agreement was still in place.

Yediot Acharonot quoted a senior Blue and White official as saying that in recent days, the party had fielded “hundreds of calls from people who were asking if the rotation agreement had been canceled, apparently as people were making up their minds who to vote for.” It was apparently in response to those comments that Lapid issued the statement, saying that the agreement was in effect.

As for whether the percentage of voters would affect the results, the poll showed that 66% of voters said they would “definitely” cast their vote, while 21% said there was a “strong possibility” they would do so as well. The rest said there was a “reasonable” or “low” chance they would vote. Shas voters were most definitive on the intention to vote, with 79% saying they would definitely come to the polls. Shas voters were closely followed by UTJ voters, 77% of whom said the same.

Among the 66% who said they would definitely vote, the polls show that Blue and White would get 33 seats, compared to 32 for the Likud. With that, both the chareidi parties and Yemina would be strengthened, and the right-wing bloc would get 59 seats.