YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:34 am |

A view of the High Court building in Yerushalayim.

The High Court ruled Monday that the IDF has the legal right to hold onto the bodies of terrorists to use in future negotiations with Palestinians.

This decision reverses a ruling by Justice Yoram Danziger, issued in December 2017.

In their decision, the court notes that holding bodies of terrorists engaged in an armed conflict is not illegal under international law.