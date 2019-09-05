In London, Netanyahu and Johnson Discuss Iranian Aggression

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:51 am |

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu outside Downing Street in London, Thursday. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on Thursday, fewer than two weeks before Israel’s elections, and the two discussed Iran and a two-state solution.

Netanyahu was expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper later in the day in London.

“We have the challenge of Iran’s aggression and terrorism, and I’d like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace,” Netanyahu told Johnson upon his arrival at 10 Downing Street.

“The U.K. still supports all efforts to reach a solution in the Middle East, and a two-state solution,” replied Johnson. “I want to talk about that too,” Netanyahu answered.

After the meeting with Johnson, Netanyahu hailed close Israel-UK ties, and thanked his counterpart for his “stance against anti-Semitism and support for Israel’s security.”

This was Netanyahu’s first meeting with Johnson since he began his new position, as well as a first meeting with a leader from the Middle East for Johnson as prime minister.

Before leaving Israel for London, Netanyahu expressed his opposition to renewal of talks between world powers and Iran in order to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal: “It’s not the time for discussions with Iran, it’s time for pressure.”