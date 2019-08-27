Officials: Explosion Hits Gaza Motorcycle, Two Dead

GAZA (Reuters) -

Two people were killed and a third wounded when a motorcycle exploded while travelling through the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A spokesman for the Israeli military, which during past rounds of Gaza fighting has targeted Palestinian fighters’ vehicles with air strikes, said he had no knowledge of Israeli military involvement in the incident.

Witnesses said the motorbike, carrying two people, exploded while passing a police checkpoint. It was not immediately clear whether the riders were among the casualties, which witnesses said included at least one passerby.

Palestinian terrorists sometimes die in what their organizations deem “work accidents”, or the premature detonation of explosives.