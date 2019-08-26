Report: Murderers of Rina Shnerb, Hy”d, Caught; Shin Bet: Nothing Official Yet

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 5:06 am |

Israeli forces gather at the scene of an attack near Dolev, Friday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

The military censor on Monday authorized for publication that the IDF overnight Sunday had captured the terrorists responsible for the murder of Rina Shnerb, Hy”d, at the Dani Spring near Dolev Friday. Details as to their identities were not released immediately. However, the Shin Bet said that an official announcement would not be made until the investigation was complete.

Speaking to Kan News, Yamina party head Ayelet Shaked said that as she was paying a shivah call to the Shnerb family, “we received the news that the murderers of Rina had been caught.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would build a new neighborhood of 300 homes in Dolev. “We will deepen our roots in the land and fight back against our enemies,” Netanyahu said in the announcement. “We will continue to strengthen and develop Jewish settlement.”

Palestinian Authority sources said that IDF soldiers had arrested some 25 terror suspects overnight Sunday, among them students and former prisoners. PA sources also said that IDF soldiers had confiscated a vehicle that is believed to be the one the terrorists used to drive away from the spring after they set off the bomb that killed Rina Shnerb H”yd, and injured her brother and father. All those arrested are known associates of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and live in villages in the areas of Chevron and Ramallah, the PA said.

It was not clear if the arrests were directly connected to the attack, or if they were part of a general roundup as soldiers searched for the terrorists. Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman early Monday wrote in a social media post that the IDF had found the terrorists and arrested them, but erased the message a few minutes later.

Additional details emerged Monday about the attack itself, Channel 12 reported. The bomb that killed Rina and injured her brother, 19-year-old Dvir Chaim Shnerb and her father Harav Eitan Shnerb, was particularly heavy, with over three kilos (almost seven pounds) of explosives packed inside. The bomb was hidden behind a rock, set at an angle that ensured maximum injury. Security sources said that the bomb was similar to many that were set during the second intifada, the report added.