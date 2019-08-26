Lebanese PM Wants No Escalation

BEIRUT (Reuters) -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:29 pm |

A general view of the Lebanese village of Adaisseh on the left-hand-side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel, on Monday.

(Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Monday his government wants to avoid an escalation with Israel, but the international community must reject what he termed Israel’s “blatant violation” of Lebanese sovereignty.

Two drones crashed on Sunday in Beirut suburbs, prompting the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group to threaten retaliation.

“The Lebanese government sees it best to avoid any sliding of the situation towards a dangerous escalation, but this requires the international community affirming its rejection of this blatant violation,” PM Hariri told the ambassadors of the U.N. Security Council’s five permanent members, his office said.