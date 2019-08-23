Three Israelis Wounded in Terror Attack at Water Spring; One Critical

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 23, 2019 at 4:02 am |

An IDF helicopter over Dolev, Friday morning. (Dolev Spokesman)

Three Israelis were wounded Friday morning when a terrorist threw a hand grenade or bomb from a passing vehicle at bathers in a water spring outside the town of Dolev in Shomron. The injured were treated at the scene by rescue personnel and taken by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Yerushalayim for further treatment.

The wounded were a 46-year-old father with his two children, a 21-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. The 18-year-old woman, who was in critical condition, was treated at the scene of the attack.

IDF soldiers were in the area, searching for the perpetrators. Soldiers were searching on foot, and IDF helicopters were searching from the air. Residents of the region were asked to remain in their homes as the search ensued.

Commenting on the attack, United Right List MK and Dolev resident Moti Yogev said that “in a place where Jews seek out water and life, the Arabs seek death and murder. To stop the wave of terror attacks and to save lives, we must strengthen our rule in Yehuda and Shomron, to kill the heads of terror in a way that will deter attacks, and strengthen Jewish settlement.”

The blast occurred at the Ein Bubin spring, south of Dolev, approximately 10 kilometers east of the city of Modiin.