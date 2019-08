YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 3:33 am |

Reb Yehoshua Ben-Paz, z”l, at a visit in the home of ybl”c Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita. (Courtesy)

The body of 24-year-old Reb Yehoshua Ben-Paz, z”l, who disappeared on Monday night after entering the water at Tel Aviv’s Dolphinarium Beach, was found Tuesday morning.

Rabbi Yehoshua Ben-Paz, the father of two from Givat Shaul, Yerushalayim, learned in Yeshivas Ponevez and in the kollel of Harav Levinstein in Yerushalayim.

His body was found by a diver and pulled from the water with the help of a police ski jet.

Police and volunteers at the Tel Aviv beach, Tuesday morning. (Police Spokesman)

Yehi zichro baruch.