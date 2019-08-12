Smotrich Holds Onto Job, Just Barely

YERUSHALAYIM -

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich visiting a construction site at the entrance to Yerushalayim, last month. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

United Right MK Bezalel Smotrich emerged from a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening still the Transportation Minister, according to media reports.

While there was no official word from either Netanyahu or Smotrich, it appeared that the outspoken minister will continue in the post, despite his public criticism of the prime minister in recent days over the handling of the situation on Har HaBayis and the cancellation of a chareidi music event in Afula.

Prior to the meeting, there had been much speculation that PM Netanyahu might fire him, but it seemed that he took the advice of Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri to rebuke Smotrich but let him stay on, according to a Walla report.

Smotrich assumed a business-as-usual air before the meeting, and tweeted that “we have a ton to do,” to expand the Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron.

Netanyahu was reportedly under pressure from within the Likud to dismiss the obstreperous Smotrich from the ministry.