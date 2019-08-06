Israel’s Amos-17 Satellite Set for Launching at Cape Canaveral

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:52 am |

A model of Israel’s Space Communication Ltd.’s Amos-17 satellite, seen at the company offices in Ramat Gan. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is set to launch Israeli communication satellite Amos-17 into orbit from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Tuesday evening, after a suspected engine fault delayed its take-off, news agencies reported.

Communication company Spacecom, the Ramat Gan-based operator of the Amos (Affordable Modular Optimized Satellite) series, said on Monday that if final authorization is received, the launch will take place late Tuesday.

The satellite launch had been scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed after a suspect valve was identified in one of the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle’s engines.

“As notified by launch company SpaceX, after an additional test of the launch site was successfully executed, the launch of the Amos-17 satellite has been scheduled for the early morning [Israel time] of August 7, 2019, subject to final approval from launch site authorities,” the company told the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Once operational, Spacecom claims that Amos-17 will be the most advanced high-throughput satellite to provide communication services to sub-Saharan Africa. The satellite also offers service to growing satellite service markets in the Middle East and Europe.

The reusable Falcon 9 launch vehicle, designed and manufactured by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is a two-stage rocket for the transport of satellites and other commercial payloads into orbit.