Netanyahu’s Son Gets Restraining Order Against Harasser

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12:58 pm |

Avner Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, Sunday, requesting a restraining order against attorney and anti-corruption activist Barak Cohen. (Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has two sons. One is in politics, one isn’t; and the one who isn’t wants to be left alone.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court ruled on Sunday that Avner Netanyahu has a right to be free from harassment due to his family’s controversial public profile. Accordingly, Judge Amit Yariv issued a restraining order against activist lawyer Barak Cohen, barring him from approaching within 150 yards of Netanyahu’s son or contacting him in any way for a period of six months, Army Radio reported.

Avner Netanyahu told the court on Sunday: “I do not enjoy having a security detail following me wherever I go, I did not choose to be born to my parents.”

“I get up every day and live with the criticism because my father chose a political path — I have heard it every day since I was little. That’s the way my dad chose, and so does my brother. I don’t. I’ll never go into it,” he said.

Cohen, a self-appointed anti-corruption activist, accosted Netanyahu’s son at a restaurant where he shouted at him: “A family of thieves, your dad is a corrupt thief, you should go away. What about daddy’s thefts? How much did he steal in the end? How much was the bribery he received?”

Cohen was suspended by the Israel Bar Association in 2017 for harassing banking executives, and in recent months reportedly also harrassed Netanyahu’s other son, Yair, and Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud), an outspoken supporter of the Netanyahus.