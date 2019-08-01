Court Orders PA to Pay $12 Million to Orphans of Terror Victim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm |

A street in the in the southern Israeli town of Netzer Hazani, which was built by and for families evacuated from Gaza in 2005. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Palestinian Authority must pay 44 million shekels ($12.5 million) in compensation to the children of Miri Amitai, Hy”d, who were orphaned after she was killed in a terror attack in Gaza in 2000, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

Yerushalayim District Court Judge Moshe Drori ruled that the attack was carried out by PA terrorists who detonated a bomb that killed two people next to a school bus near Kfar Darom in the Gush Katif area.

Judge Drori awarded the children the full amount requested, and said that he would have imposed a heavier payment had they asked for it.

It was the last case he presided over before retiring from the Israeli judiciary.

Miri Amitai taught 7th – 9th grade history and geography at the Neve Dekalim religious girls’ high school, and was on her way to work at the time.

Miri was 35 when she was murdered. She was survived by her parents, brothers and sisters, husband and four children, according to the Katif Center.

Jewish communities in the area were evacuated and their homes and synagogues razed by the Israeli government in 2005.