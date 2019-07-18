Police Remove Portrait of Terrorist from Public Site

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:02 am |

Police at a scene of a terror attack in front of the National Police Headquarters in Yerushalayim in 2016.(Hadas Parush/Flash90)

After hundreds of complaints, police removed a portrait of the terrorist Sabbah Abu Sabich, who in 2016 carried out a terror attack at the French Hill Junction, close to National Police Headquarters. Levnana Malichi, Hy”d, and Special Forces officer Yossi Karima, Hy”d, were killed in that attack.

The portrait was imprinted on a wall in a sports field next to the Ammunition Hill memorial site, with Arabic text praising his actions. The Betsalmo organization, which has been working with the families of the victims, said that “murderers should not be ‘starring’ in portraits in public squares or sports fields. Praising terrorists and terror is a key factor in encouraging more terror.”

In the attack, Sabich sped through an intersection coming off a highway next to Ammunition Hill and headed for an adjacent light rail station, opening fire randomly and hitting eight people, with one of those hurt Malichi, who died from her injuries. He then continued driving towards the Arab neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and at one point halted his vehicle. He was met by Special Yassam Police forces, and he opened fire on them, killing Karima and injuring a second officer lightly. Police opened fire on Sabich, eliminating him.

Subsequent reports indicated that Sabich, who was wanted on a variety of security charges, was supposed to turn himself in to police later in the day of the attack and begin serving a four-month sentence for incitement. In addition, the reports said, the terrorist had been in a Yerushalayim court just nine days before the attack, after he was arrested for violating a ban against his entering the Old City. The court cited and released him, after he claimed that he was not aware of the order.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.