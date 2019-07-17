Evacuations at Technion as Fire Threatens

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12:49 pm |

Firefighters extinguish a fire in vehicles parked near a forest in the Malha area of Yerushalayim, Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Technion was added to the list of fire-threatened areas as firefighters continued to battle numerous blazes across the country as of late Wednesday afternoon.

At least part of Haifa’s Technion-Israel Institute of Technology was evacuated because of a large fire in the nearby town of Nesher. The authorities ordered the evauation of the eastern building on campus, including the dormitories, the academic center and the engineering department, The Times of Israel reported.

Several injuries due to smoke inhalation were reported, including a 64-year-old male resident of Or Yehuda, two women, aged 70 and 41, in the Wadi Ara area, and two men, aged 60 and 35, near the Arab town of I’billin in the Lower Galil. None of the injuries were said to be serious.

Besides 100-degree temperatures, strong winds were hampering fire-fighting efforts, grounding much of the country’s fleet of firefighting planes.

Temperatures in Yerushalayim and Tel Aviv reached 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit) on Wednesday; Haifa saw temperatures of 35°C (95°F), and Beersheba 41°C (106°F).