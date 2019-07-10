Netanyahu Pledges Not to Uproot Jewish Communities in Yehudah and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attends an event marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shomron Local Council, in Revava on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reiterated his promise Wednesday that he will not uproot Jewish communities in Yehudah and Shomron within the framework of any future peace plan.

Addressing the 40th anniversary of the Shomron Regional Council, Netanyahu said, “This is a commitment — not limited in time — that no community in the Land of Israel can be uprooted in any political plan. Communities will not be uprooted, neither those of Jews or of Arabs. The fact that we are on those ridges enables us to defend the entire state and ensure security and stability in the region. ”

He added that “if Shomron was not in our hands, every place would be in clear and present danger. These are our fundamental principles, this is our homeland. We will continue to develop and build it. In any political plan I will not allow the uprooting of any community and any resident. The IDF will continue to control the entire area west of the Jordan Valley. I am currently working on an international recognition of these principles,” Netanyahu said.

However, as noted by Arutz Sheva, the prime minister did not repeat his promise from previous election campaigns to promote the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the region.

About 6,000 people took part in the event, including ministers and Knesset members from the coalition and opposition parties.