Education Ministry to Oversee Daycare Centers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:13 pm |

Newly appointed Education Minister Rafi Peretz, shown here speaking during an exchange ceremony of ministers, at the Ministry of Education, last month. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A wave of protests against abuse in day-care centers has resulted in a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday to place supervision of the centers in the hands of the Education Ministry.

“I have just spoken with Education Minister Rafi Peretz and we will transfer the operation of day-care centers to the Ministry of Education,” the prime minister said in a statement.

The move was initiated by Rabbi Peretz, who thanked PM Netanyahu “for accepting our request. The protection of children should be continuous, from the age of birth, through preschool, elementary and high schools. We have to make sure our children are protected in every sense. The Ministry of Education is the most professional and qualified agency to [carry out] this supervision, including from birth to 3 years.”

Just 23 percent of day-care centers in Israel are currently under the auspices of the Education Ministry and subject to its oversight. The remainder are overseen by agencies in the welfare or economy ministries, which parents say have lower standards.