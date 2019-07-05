Poll: Israelis Don’t Believe Disabled Should Run a Business

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5:39 am |

An aide takes care of an elderly Israeli man sitting in a wheelchair. (Abir Sultan/Flash90)

A poll taken on behalf of the Access Israel organization and Bank Hapoalim shows that many Israelis are prejudiced against the disabled – a group that makes up 10% of the Israeli population. According to the poll, 67% of Israelis say that a person with a disability should not be running a business, while 57% said they would not invest in such a business.

In addition 13% said that they would have concerns over a disabled teacher teaching their children. And 10% said that having a disabled neighbor would “bother them,” according to the poll. As far as ensuring rights for the disabled, 21% of those polled sad that it bothers them when disabled people pass them in line, as the law permits. In the case of restaurant or other public venue that was not equipped with disabled-accessible entries or facilities, 62% said they would have no problem with that venue.

The poll, taken by the Insight data group, was presented at an international conference on accessibility for the disabled sponsored by Access Israel. The conference included speakers and participants from over 20 countries, all of whom came together to discuss policy and issues regarding disabled access in public and private venues.