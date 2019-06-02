Report: U.S. Presses Russia on Iranian Withdrawal from Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 5:53 pm |

President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar Assad, Russian President Vladimir Putin, General of the Army Sergey Shoygu and General of the Army Valery Gerasimov in November, 2017. (Administration of the President of Russia)

The United States has repeatedly taken Israel’s side in recent months, insisting to Russia that Iranian forces must leave Syria, according to a Channel 13 report on Sunday.

An unnamed senior Trump administration official said that “we told them [Russia] that all the Iranian forces should leave, and this is not only an Israeli demand, but also an American demand.”

According to the report, Israel had asked the U.S. to intervene with Russia regarding the latter’s commitment to keep pro-Iranian forces at least 70-100 kilometers away from Israel’s northern border, and that Washington had raised the issue with Moscow in quiet diplomatic talks.