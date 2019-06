YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 9:46 am |

The forest fire in Beit Shemesh, Sunday. (Fire Brigade)

Five firefighting teams were working Sunday afternoon to control a forest fire in Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet.

Homes and shuls were evacuated, and residents entered the smoke-filled shuls with dedication to remove the sifrei Torah. A number of houses on Rashbag Street were evacuated for fear of the spreading flames.