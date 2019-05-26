Ukraine Parliamentarians Seek Move of Embassy to Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 5:30 am |

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Reuetrs/Valentyn Ogirenko)

Another foreign embassy could be on the way to Yerushalayim. Eighty-six members of Ukraine’s 450-member Parliament over the weekend signed and submitted a petition to newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to do just that.

This is not the first time such a proposal has been made in the country’s Parliament, but this time the petition was signed by nearly all the heads of parties in the Parliament. Analysts in the Ukraine media said that the proposal was more of a gesture to the United States than Israel. After the U.S. moved its embassy to Yerushalayim last year, President Donald Trump called on other countries to follow suit. If it does undergo the move, Ukraine will be the first country to follow Trump’s recommendation.

Under Ukrainian law, the question of where to place an embassy is entirely at the discretion of the president, and Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, is a strong supporter of Israel. Government Minister Ze’ev Elkin recently met with Zelenskiy and brought up the issue of moving the embassy, Yediot Acharonot reported. The report added that moving the embassy is not considered to be a “priority” for Zelenskiy, but pressure from members of Parliament could be sufficient for him to make the move.