Israel Inaugurates Navy’s Most Advanced Battleship in Germany

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 24, 2019 at 5:50 am |

INS Magen. (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems)

A ceremony was held Thursday to name one of the world’s most advanced fighter ships, in Kiel, Germany.

The event is an important milestone in the construction of four Saar 6 ships by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

The ceremony was led by Navy Commander Eli Sharvit; Defense Ministry Head of Procurement Avi Dadon; Navy Material Command head Yossi Ashkenazi; project head Brig. Gen. Erez; INS Magen Commander Lieutenant Colonel Baruch; commanders and soldiers who took part in the project, and shipyard employees, as well as senior officials of the German navy.

Mrs. Eti Sharvit, the wife of Navy Commander Maj. Gen. Eli Sharvit, gave the ship its name, Magen.

Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems said: “We are very proud to contribute to Israel’s security. The Sa’ar 6 ships are the most advanced and largest in the Israel Navy. Israeli industry will put together the final systems, and these ships will greatly aid the country’s economy.”

The ships have a special low-signature design that includes exclusively tailored solutions and many new technologies. The contract for the delivery of the four ships of Saar 6 was signed in May 2015.

After the planning stage, the construction phase began in February 2018. Within a short period of 15 months after the first steel cutting boards, the ship was launched. The Magen is scheduled to be delivered in the spring of 2020 after completion of the construction and the final tests phase, and the other three ships will then be completed at intervals of several months.