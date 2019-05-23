Five Injured as Vehicle Overturns on Return From Meron; Toddler, Bachur in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 5:36 am |

The overturned car, Thursday morning. (Firefighters)

A serious accident occurred Thursday morning, when a car returning from Meron smashed into a truck near the Tishbi-Yokneam junction and overturned. Five passengers were injured. A toddler and a yeshivah bachur are hospitalized in a serious condition, while the other three passengers are in moderate condition. The police reiterate and ask those who were awake and danced overnight in Meron not to drive, and that this constitutes a serious danger.

An MDA spokesperson said that their staff treated five people in the area, including two severely injured, a toddler about two years old with a stomach injury and a bachur, 20, with bruises to his head and chest.

“During the treatment at the scene of the crash, and their evacuation to the hospital, one of the wounded told us that they were overnight in Meron and were on their way back to their home in the center of the country.”

Three other passengers were moderately injured, a 30-year-old man with a head injury, a 27-year-old man with bruises on his lower body, and a 17-year-old girl with bruises in the abdomen and head.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday morning, over 400 people have been treated by United Hatzalah EMS personnel in Meron.

Most of the injuries were falls from heights, light abrasions, scorpion stings, people suffering from smoke inhalation, shortness of breath due to the weather, light and moderate burns, and other cases. In addition, numerous people fainted due to the congestion at Meron and the extreme heat.