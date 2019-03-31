Brazil Opens Diplomatic Office in Yerushalayim, Embassy on Hold

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 12:12 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu looks at Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion airport on Sunday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Israel said on Sunday that Brazil had opened a “diplomatic office” in Yerushalayim as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro began a visit to the country.

“Obrigado for opening a diplomatic office in Jerusalem!” acting Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in a Twitter post that included a photograph of himself shaking hands with his Brazilian counterpart, Ernesto Araújo.

Also, Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Sunday that Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras will take part in a tender to explore for oil and gas off Israel’s shore.

“It was agreed that Petrobras … will take part in a process of oil and gas exploration in Israel,” Steinitz told Army Radio.