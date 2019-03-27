UNSC to Discuss the U.S.’ Recognition of the Golan Heights

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:53 am |

United Nations headquarters in New York.

The United Nations Security Council is to discuss the American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights on Wednesday, following a request from Syria. The discussion will also deal with the activities of the UN Disengagement Force (UNDOF).

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said: “For 19 years, Syria has used the Golan as a forward position against the State of Israel, and today it is Iran that wants to place its soldiers on the border of the Sea of ​​Galilee. Israel will never allow such a reality and it is time for the international community to recognize that the Golan will remain under Israeli sovereignty forever. The United States and Israel will stand as one front in the debate against hypocrisy and lies. ”

The European members of the United Nations Security Council – France, Britain, Germany, Belgium and Poland – said earlier this week that they did not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“We raise our strong concerns about broader consequences of recognizing illegal annexation and also about the broader regional consequences,” they said on Tuesday.

“It will have significant negative effects on the peace process in the Middle East and the security and stability of the region,” said a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.