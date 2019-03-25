IDF Begins Retaliatory Strike on Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:05 pm |

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Monday. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Israeli aircraft commenced a retaliatory attack on the Gaza Strip at 6 p.m. Israel time Monday, following a rocket attack from Gaza terrorists on Israel earlier in the day that injured 7 people.

The IDF strike hit a post in the northern Gaza Strip belonging to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, with two missiles, the Shehab news site in the coastal enclave said.

“At this time, the IDF has started to attack terror targets belonging to the Hamas terror group throughout the Gaza Strip,” the army confirmed in a statement.

Multiple reports of blasts could be heard in the border area.