Ikea to Open Pop-Up Store in Tel Aviv

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 6:13 am |

An Ikea store in Netanya. (Hagit Rabinowitz/Flash90)

Ikea Israel is expanding yet again – this time to Tel Aviv. With large stores in Netanya, Rishon LeTzion, Be’er Sheva and Haifa – and a fifth store planned for the Beit Shemesh area – the growing chain will open a smaller “pop-up” style store in the Tel Aviv Port. The new store will sell mostly kitchens and kitchenware, as well as other smaller items, Ikea Israel said. Officials said that the store would also be an experiment to see if a smaller, urban format would work for the chain.

According to the company, the most popular Ikea branch in Israel is in Rishon LeTzion, followed closely by the Haifa branch. The original Netanya branch is the third most popular. There are 403 Ikea branches in 49 countries worldwide, with nearly a billion people visiting the stores annually, the company said.

In a recent statement, Shuly Kovlach, the CEO of Ikea Israel, said that “according to reports, Ikea’s main headquarters in Sweden is firing workers and closing stores. Ikea Israel is hiring, and will take in some 400 workers for its new branch. We expect that the store in Eshtaol, near Beit Shemesh, will be among the leading Ikea branches in Israel and around the world.”