Arabs Riot as Over 1,000 Visit Kever Yosef

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 3:34 am |

Tefillos at Kever Yosef early Wednesday morning. (Kever Yosef Management)

Over 1,000 people came to daven at Kever Yosef Tuesday night, Erev Rosh Chodesh Kislev. IDF troops quashed riots by Arabs who sought to attack mispallelim. Soldiers used anti-riot measures to fend off the terrorists. Arab sources reported that several of the rioters were injured, and soldiers found two hand grenades hidden at the site. They were defused by bomb squad experts. Arabs also fired at soldiers.

Arabs have vandalized and set fire to Kever Yosef numerous times since the signing of the Oslo Accords, most notably in 2000, 2003, 2008 and 2014. Between 2003 and 2009, the site remained desolate, until Israel and the PA reached an accord on refurbishing the site in 2010. Currently, Jews are allowed to visit Kever Yosef a total of 15 times a year – usually on Erev Rosh Chodesh or during chagim – to daven.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested several wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.