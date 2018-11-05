Katz in Oman Promoting Regional Rail Link

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 5, 2018 at 3:35 pm |

Israeli Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Minister of Transportation and Intelligence Yisrael Katz has enlisted the support of U.S. peace envoy Jason Greenblatt for his proposed rail link between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia & the Gulf.

Katz is currently in Oman to promote his “Milestones for Peace” program, details to be unveiled later on in his visit.

“Today Transportation & Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz is in Oman at an international transportation event. He will present a plan for the construction of a railway between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia & the Gulf. Let’s keep the dialogue going. These efforts support our efforts,” Greenblatt tweeted.

Katz reciprocated, hailing Greenblatt’s tweet as a “dramatic development.”

“The invitation of the Government of Oman and the visit are part of a comprehensive move to promote the initiative and strengthen the ties with the pragmatic states in the region,” Katz said in a statement.

Also on Monday, Greenblatt said that he held a “candid discussion yesterday on the path to peace with Palestinian friends.”

“We’re committed to hearing from all partners who share this goal,” he tweets.

He did not name the “friends” he was referring to.