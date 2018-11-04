Barkan Terrorist Still at Large

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 1:14 pm |

The hunt continues for the terrorist who shot and killed Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel, Hy”d, and Ziv Hajbi, Hy”d, in the Barkan Industrial Park a month ago.

The suspected murderer, Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na’alwa, 23, from the Palestinian village of Shuweika near Tulkarm, has several times narrowly eluded IDF and Shin Bet forces attempting to capture him.

A senior IDF officer told Army Radio on Sunday that more than once he escaped at the last minute. Tracking him has been hampered by the fact that Na’alwa does not use mobile phones or other communications technology that might give away his location.

Na’alwa was employed as an electrician at the Barkan factory. He entered the premises at around 7 a.m. with a semi-automatic Carl Gustav rifle hidden in his bag, which he left on the ground floor. He then fixed an electrical problem on the second floor, where he saw Levengrond-Yehezkel and Hajbi already at work.

He then went downstairs to get handcuffs and his bag, and returned, fatally shooting his two fellow employees. Footage from security cameras captured Na’alwa running from the scene with the murder weapon in his hand.