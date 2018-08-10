Two New Towns to Be Established in Negev

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 10, 2018 at 4:55 am |

The Negev. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

The National Building and Planning Council has authorized the establishment of two new towns in the Negev – Daniel and Ovot. The two towns, which have been on the drawing board for several years, have undergone several approval processes, and have one yet to go before they can be presented to the government for final approval.

Daniel, planned as a semi-rural residential community, will be established in the area of the southern city of Ofakim, and will eventually contain 450 private homes. Residents are expected to include teachers, government workers, and IDF employees who work in the area. The town is being established as part of the “Aleh LaNegev” (Come to the Negev) program, which seeks to increase residential and job opportunities for those coming to live in southern Israel.

Ovot, further south in the Negev – near the Cheftzebah Junction in the southern Negev – is also planned to include 250 homes. Residents of these homes are expected to include workers in factories and plants in the area.

According to Ze’ev Bielski, chairperson of the Building and Planning Council, “with these approvals we took into consideration the social impact of these towns. They are very important from a social point of view, and in terms of having a positive impact on the future of the Negev and of Israel.”